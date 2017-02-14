Dark Windows for Dark Firefox

I recently set the Compact Dark theme as my default in Firefox. Since we don’t yet have Linux client-side window decorations yet (when is that happening??), it looks kind of bad in GNOME. The window decorator shows up as a light band in a sea of darkness:

It just looks bad. You know? I looked for an addon that would change the decorator to the dark-themed one, but I couldn’t find any. I ended up adapting the gtk-dark-theme Atom addon to a Firefox one. It was pretty easy. I did it over a remarkable infant sleep session on a Saturday morning. Here is the result:

You can grab the yet-to-be-reviewed addon here.