Firefox’s Accessibility Preferences

If you use Firefox Nightly, you may notice that there is no more Accessibility section in the preferences screen, this change will arrive in Firefox 56 as part of a preferences reorg. This is good news!

Cursor browsing and search while you type, are still available under the Browsing section, as these options offer convenience for everybody, regardless of disability. Users should now be able to find an option under an appropriate feature section, or search for it in the far upper corner. This is a positive trend, that I hope will continue as we imagine our users more broadly with a diverse set of use-cases, that include, but are not exclusive to disability.

Thanks to everyone who made this happen!